Lesley by corinnec
Photo 653

Lesley

We lost my husband’s middle daughter last week. She was just 30 years old and her sudden, unexpected passing left us heartbroken.

Going back to my photography routine may take sometime.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Fisher Family
Oh dear Corrine, I'm so sorry to hear that. It's painful to lose someone close at any age, but particularly someone so young. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your husband.

A beautiful photo, with lovely light and detail - fav!

Ian
August 20th, 2023  
Beth ace
So sorry to hear Corrine, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hold close to the memories and let them bring you peace. Lovely image.
August 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
Corinne , I did wonder why you were not posting photos. I am sorry for your loss, stay strong , remember the good times
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh so sorry to hear of your loss .
August 20th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Oh Corinne - how very sad for both of you. What a tough time, my thoughts are with you. Kind regards Rob
August 20th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
So very sorry to hear about the loss of your husband's daughter, so young. I hope and pray that time will let you both heal.
August 20th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my so sorry to hear this, my thoughts are with you and your husband. At times like this you must dwell on the good times!
So sorry for your loss!
August 20th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Take all the time you need. I'm sorry for your family's loss.
August 21st, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Oh my gosh. I'm so sorry. Praying for all who loved her. So very heartbreaking.
August 21st, 2023  
