Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 653
Lesley
We lost my husband’s middle daughter last week. She was just 30 years old and her sudden, unexpected passing left us heartbroken.
Going back to my photography routine may take sometime.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
9
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
841
photos
138
followers
218
following
178% complete
View this month »
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Latest from all albums
647
648
102
649
650
651
652
653
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st June 2023 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
message
,
flower
,
summer
,
vermont
,
passing
Fisher Family
Oh dear Corrine, I'm so sorry to hear that. It's painful to lose someone close at any age, but particularly someone so young. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your husband.
A beautiful photo, with lovely light and detail - fav!
Ian
August 20th, 2023
Beth
ace
So sorry to hear Corrine, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hold close to the memories and let them bring you peace. Lovely image.
August 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
Corinne , I did wonder why you were not posting photos. I am sorry for your loss, stay strong , remember the good times
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh so sorry to hear of your loss .
August 20th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Oh Corinne - how very sad for both of you. What a tough time, my thoughts are with you. Kind regards Rob
August 20th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
So very sorry to hear about the loss of your husband's daughter, so young. I hope and pray that time will let you both heal.
August 20th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my so sorry to hear this, my thoughts are with you and your husband. At times like this you must dwell on the good times!
So sorry for your loss!
August 20th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Take all the time you need. I'm sorry for your family's loss.
August 21st, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Oh my gosh. I'm so sorry. Praying for all who loved her. So very heartbreaking.
August 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A beautiful photo, with lovely light and detail - fav!
Ian
So sorry for your loss!