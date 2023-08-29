Sign up
Photo 660
Proctor Pond
An afternoon with my daughter and having fun with our cameras.
29th August 2023
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
reflection
,
rural
,
summer
,
pond
,
vermont
Mags
ace
How lovely and still it looks.
August 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 29th, 2023
