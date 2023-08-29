Previous
Proctor Pond by corinnec
Proctor Pond

An afternoon with my daughter and having fun with our cameras.
Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Mags ace
How lovely and still it looks.
August 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 29th, 2023  
