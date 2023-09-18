Previous
Going for a kiss by corinnec
Going for a kiss

I fell ill, nothing serious but I need few days to rebuild my energy and take my camera back.

This is a picture from our visit to the Alpacas farm. Not a good picture but I think a funny one.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Yao RL ace
I hope you getting better soon, funny look to cheer you up.
September 18th, 2023  
