Previous
Photo 678
Going for a kiss
I fell ill, nothing serious but I need few days to rebuild my energy and take my camera back.
This is a picture from our visit to the Alpacas farm. Not a good picture but I think a funny one.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
185% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
face
,
animal
,
rural
,
farm
,
vermont
,
close up
,
alpaca
Yao RL
ace
I hope you getting better soon, funny look to cheer you up.
September 18th, 2023
