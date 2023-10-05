Previous
Beaver Pond, VT by corinnec
Photo 695

Beaver Pond, VT

Under the sun and it'll never get red.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
An amazing scene.
October 5th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the autumn colors.
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise