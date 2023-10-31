Previous
Spooky House by corinnec
Photo 716

Spooky House

Next year we won't be living in this street for Halloween and we won't have any kids at our new house lost in the country. So we are enjoying every trick-or-treat visitor tonight!

The first visitor was a little girl and her Mom said that she wanted first to visit "the spooky" house:-)
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Corinne C

Phil Howcroft ace
I love all the leaves on your garden and it's decorated perfectly for Halloween . Bravo
October 31st, 2023  
