Previous
Photo 740
Our Winter Garden
We’re not very good at maintaining our small flower garden. It will stay like this until we replant next Spring.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
rocks
flower
winter
rural
garden
outdoor
vermont
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture with lovely rust color tones and a fresh blanket of snow.
November 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, gorgeous capture and colour. It looks amazing on black Corinne!
November 28th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
November 28th, 2023
Julie
ace
Mine looks like that as well. I enjoy the textures of the stalks during the winter.
November 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot.
November 28th, 2023
