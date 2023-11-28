Previous
Our Winter Garden by corinnec
Photo 740

Our Winter Garden

We’re not very good at maintaining our small flower garden. It will stay like this until we replant next Spring.
28th November 2023

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Bucktree
Beautiful capture with lovely rust color tones and a fresh blanket of snow.
November 28th, 2023  
Diana
How stunning this looks, gorgeous capture and colour. It looks amazing on black Corinne!
November 28th, 2023  
Harry J Benson
Nice capture
November 28th, 2023  
Julie
Mine looks like that as well. I enjoy the textures of the stalks during the winter.
November 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a lovely shot.
November 28th, 2023  
