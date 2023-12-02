Sign up
Photo 743
Fog on the Lake
We were up early this morning and our drive along the lake I was disappointed not having my camera.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2023 8:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
winter
fog
lake
vermont
bomoseen
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it, the contrast really makes it very special
December 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
This is just beautiful!
December 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous capture of the fog and beautiful reflections.
December 2nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a restful capture
December 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture Corinne, who needs a camera for this!
December 2nd, 2023
Agnes
ace
Wonderfully picture
December 2nd, 2023
Polly
So tranquil! Magic moment
December 2nd, 2023
