Fog on the Lake by corinnec
Photo 743

Fog on the Lake

We were up early this morning and our drive along the lake I was disappointed not having my camera.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Renee Salamon ace
Love it, the contrast really makes it very special
December 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
This is just beautiful!
December 2nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous capture of the fog and beautiful reflections.
December 2nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a restful capture
December 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a magical capture Corinne, who needs a camera for this!
December 2nd, 2023  
Agnes ace
Wonderfully picture
December 2nd, 2023  
Polly
So tranquil! Magic moment
December 2nd, 2023  
