That's My Best Profile!

These days are full with cleaning the house, working on our new house and managing my Mom's paperwork now that she lives with us in the US.
I'm sorry that my pictures are not fresh from the day. At least I try to post pictures of the week!
I hope that when our move to the new house is done I'll be able to do this project right, one photo a day (at least :-))
You certainly don't have to post from the same day Corinne, I have never managed that. 2 of my albums have photos taken on the same day but filling a monthly calendar.
I love your photos no matter when they were taken 🤗