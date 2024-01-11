Previous
That's My Best Profile! by corinnec
Photo 772

That's My Best Profile!

These days are full with cleaning the house, working on our new house and managing my Mom's paperwork now that she lives with us in the US.
I'm sorry that my pictures are not fresh from the day. At least I try to post pictures of the week!
I hope that when our move to the new house is done I'll be able to do this project right, one photo a day (at least :-))
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Corinne C

Diana ace
A beautiful capture of this cutie!
You certainly don't have to post from the same day Corinne, I have never managed that. 2 of my albums have photos taken on the same day but filling a monthly calendar.
I love your photos no matter when they were taken 🤗
January 11th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
such a little cutie!
January 11th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
January 11th, 2024  
