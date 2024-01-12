Previous
Taconic Sunset by corinnec
Photo 773

Taconic Sunset

It was already late and I hadn't take any picture for a few days.
I wanted to photograph the birds around our house and was set to use my daughter's 800mm lens. They may have heard about the storm coming our way because we didn't see one bird today.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shot! It's unnerving when the birds have disappeared.
January 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
oh dear stay safe from the storm corinne
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise