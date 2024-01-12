Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 773
Taconic Sunset
It was already late and I hadn't take any picture for a few days.
I wanted to photograph the birds around our house and was set to use my daughter's 800mm lens. They may have heard about the storm coming our way because we didn't see one bird today.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
1000
photos
159
followers
235
following
211% complete
View this month »
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
773
Latest from all albums
768
123
769
770
771
772
61
773
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th January 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
sunset
,
winter
,
vermont
,
taconic
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! It's unnerving when the birds have disappeared.
January 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
oh dear stay safe from the storm corinne
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close