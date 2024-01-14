Sign up
Previous
Photo 775
Under the Weather
We had a sudden huge snow squall. The squirrels didn't care and continued foraging in the snow. Between the snow and the wind I could not have a clearer image. The result reminds me an illustration for a children book.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in 2017 with a beginner class at our local...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th January 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
vermont
,
squall
Phil Howcroft
ace
yes I see your illustration , I tell willow and Alfie (our grandchildren) that all squirrels are called Cyril ...Cyril Squirrell !
January 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Good heavens - they sure are tough little critters..
January 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The weather alert kept going off today saying we were going to get one too- but I guess it blew north and up to you. It always amazes us that the squirrels and other animals can tell where there's food in the snow. good shot!
January 14th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
This is very special, hopefully they can retire to their dens soon.
January 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh dear he must be so cold
January 14th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Love this
January 14th, 2024
