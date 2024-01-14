Previous
Under the Weather by corinnec
Under the Weather

We had a sudden huge snow squall. The squirrels didn't care and continued foraging in the snow. Between the snow and the wind I could not have a clearer image. The result reminds me an illustration for a children book.
Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in 2017 with a beginner class at our local...
Phil Howcroft ace
yes I see your illustration , I tell willow and Alfie (our grandchildren) that all squirrels are called Cyril ...Cyril Squirrell !
January 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Good heavens - they sure are tough little critters..
January 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The weather alert kept going off today saying we were going to get one too- but I guess it blew north and up to you. It always amazes us that the squirrels and other animals can tell where there's food in the snow. good shot!
January 14th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is very special, hopefully they can retire to their dens soon.
January 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh dear he must be so cold
January 14th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Love this
January 14th, 2024  
