Previous
Photo 854
Rutland Church
This is a tiny view of a lovely church in Rutland VT. I like the red door and the blooms on the branch.
A year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-04-26
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
6
7
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1098
photos
171
followers
243
following
233% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th April 2024 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
door
,
church
,
blooms
,
vermont
,
cactp
George
ace
Lovely contrasts within this photo.
April 26th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
magical , the blossom is gorgeous corinne
April 26th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What a lovely view!
April 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous ! Love the beautiful white blossom hanging towards the cold blue/grey stone stone wall, and then the pop of red as the church door brings welcome and warmth to the scene ! fav
April 26th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Such a lovely scene!
April 27th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful red door. We have had a red door on our house for 28 years now. Suppose to be good luck. Thinking of changing to a black door. Hope it isn't bad luck!
April 27th, 2024
