Rutland Church by corinnec
Rutland Church

This is a tiny view of a lovely church in Rutland VT. I like the red door and the blooms on the branch.

26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
George ace
Lovely contrasts within this photo.
April 26th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
magical , the blossom is gorgeous corinne
April 26th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a lovely view!
April 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous ! Love the beautiful white blossom hanging towards the cold blue/grey stone stone wall, and then the pop of red as the church door brings welcome and warmth to the scene ! fav
April 26th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Such a lovely scene!
April 27th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful red door. We have had a red door on our house for 28 years now. Suppose to be good luck. Thinking of changing to a black door. Hope it isn't bad luck!
April 27th, 2024  
