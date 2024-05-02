Previous
Maple Cremee by corinnec
Maple Cremee

The first of the season and it was delicious.

Nothing else to show today :-)
Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Just what I've been craving
May 2nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
It is nice with the subject fill-up the frame.
May 2nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A super close-up, and it looks delicious - fav!

Ian
May 3rd, 2024  
