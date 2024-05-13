Previous
Happy Dandelion by corinnec
Photo 869

Happy Dandelion

13th May 2024 13th May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up !
May 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2024  
Brooke Lindsay
I love the way you framed this.
May 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome close up
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise