Previous
Photo 869
Happy Dandelion
13th May 2024
13th May 24
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1114
photos
175
followers
246
following
238% complete
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
863
864
865
866
867
135
868
869
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th May 2024 9:16am
Tags
flower
,
dandelion
,
spring
,
vermont
,
close up
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up !
May 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 14th, 2024
Brooke Lindsay
I love the way you framed this.
May 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome close up
May 14th, 2024
