Just for the little spider on top
Photo 874

Just for the little spider on top

I love Dandelions, I find them elegant and bringing happiness.
18th May 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Judith Johnson
Oh yes, there he is, well spotted and captured!
May 18th, 2024  
