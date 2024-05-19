Previous
Wild Bouquet by corinnec
Photo 875

Wild Bouquet

Some pictures around the house where we still haven't cut the grass.

Uploading early because of a busy weekend.

A year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-05-19
Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-05-19

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet find in your uncut grass !
May 18th, 2024  
