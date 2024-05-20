Sign up
Previous
Photo 876
Our Tiny Post office
I love walking down to the post office. It's green and lush and full of flowers.
A year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-05-20
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-05-20
20th May 2024
20th May 24
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2024 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
flag
,
flowers
,
vermont
,
post office
