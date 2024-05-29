Sign up
Previous
Photo 884
From My Daughter to My Mother
Just a beautiful small bouquet.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
6
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1132
photos
175
followers
247
following
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th May 2024 3:08pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Oh how gorgeous!
May 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
May 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful !
May 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
May 30th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bouquet.
May 30th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely bouquet and a sweet thought.
May 30th, 2024
