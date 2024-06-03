Sign up
Previous
Photo 889
I'm not here...
Tarzan sneaking up on me as I am feeding the chipmunks.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
6
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
1st June 2024 8:47am
animal
,
cat
,
spring
,
village
,
vermont
,
tarzan
Diana
ace
That look in his beautiful eyes, such a fabulous close up with wonderful light.
June 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ho ho ! eyeing you or the chipmunks !! fab. close-up , beautiful ! eyes !
June 3rd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
On the thumbnail I thought it was a long-eared owl!
June 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Peek-a-boo!
June 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha love it. fav.
June 3rd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh that's gold, what's she doing feeding anyone but me, ha ha.
June 3rd, 2024
