Previous
I'm not here... by corinnec
Photo 889

I'm not here...

Tarzan sneaking up on me as I am feeding the chipmunks.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That look in his beautiful eyes, such a fabulous close up with wonderful light.
June 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ho ho ! eyeing you or the chipmunks !! fab. close-up , beautiful ! eyes !
June 3rd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
On the thumbnail I thought it was a long-eared owl!
June 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Peek-a-boo!
June 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it. fav.
June 3rd, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh that's gold, what's she doing feeding anyone but me, ha ha.
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise