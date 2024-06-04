Previous
Red-Winged Black Bird by corinnec
Photo 890

Red-Winged Black Bird

An elegant small bird.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture of this pretty bird with his colourful wing band ! fav
June 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I haven't seen one this year.
June 4th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty, and nice composition!
June 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
you are posting some great natural history / nature shots at the moment corinne
June 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
June 5th, 2024  
