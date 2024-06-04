Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 890
Red-Winged Black Bird
An elegant small bird.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1143
photos
178
followers
249
following
243% complete
View this month »
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Latest from all albums
886
71
887
72
888
73
889
890
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd June 2024 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
vermont
,
red-winged black bird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture of this pretty bird with his colourful wing band ! fav
June 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I haven't seen one this year.
June 4th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty, and nice composition!
June 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
you are posting some great natural history / nature shots at the moment corinne
June 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close