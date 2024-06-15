Previous
Summer Pasture by corinnec
Summer Pasture

The original of this image is very flat and ordinary. The Paint filter in Photoshop transformed it nicely.

We have the opportunity to adopt a young German Shepherd male puppy named Ricko. We'll meet him at the end of the month.
Corinne C

Susan Wakely
Nicely done. I look forward to seeing the puppy soon.
June 15th, 2024  
Kathy
I like all the textures in this photo. Congratulations on the upcoming adoption.
June 15th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
June 15th, 2024  
