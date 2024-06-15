Sign up
Summer Pasture
The original of this image is very flat and ordinary. The Paint filter in Photoshop transformed it nicely.
We have the opportunity to adopt a young German Shepherd male puppy named Ricko. We'll meet him at the end of the month.
15th June 2024
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
spring
,
pasture
,
cow
,
vermont
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done. I look forward to seeing the puppy soon.
June 15th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like all the textures in this photo. Congratulations on the upcoming adoption.
June 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
June 15th, 2024
