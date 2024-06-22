Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 906
Reuse, reuse
People in Vermont are very careful with composting and reusing which is a very good thing. On our way to the vet, somebody has decorated their fence with a dozen old boots and plastic bouquets. From a distance it's colorful :-)
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1160
photos
177
followers
251
following
248% complete
View this month »
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
decoration
,
summer
,
boots
,
vermont
,
reuse
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close