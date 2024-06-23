Previous
Tiny Thief by corinnec
Photo 907

Tiny Thief

Yesterday we had a calm morning without any rain and the squirrels came to claim their peanut breakfast. Chipmunks thought they were also invited.

23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
248% complete

Mark St Clair ace
So cute!
June 23rd, 2024  
