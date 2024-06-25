Sign up
Previous
Photo 909
Arizona Moon Light
An older photo and a little bit of nostalgic feeling with it. I love Arizona.
We have so many things going on that I don't have the time for daily picture. However I don't want to post older pictures too often.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
5
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
5th May 2012 7:30pm
light
moon
desert
arizona
cactp
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured Corinne :)
June 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful photo
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely moonlit scene
June 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
June 25th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Amazing scene. Fav.
June 25th, 2024
