Previous
Photo 932
A Farm Under the Sun
One of the farms I see when I drive to the supermarket.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-27
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-27
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
5
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1188
photos
180
followers
255
following
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2024 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
farm
,
vermont
Call me Joe
ace
👍⭐️👍
July 28th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Definitely Vermont! Nicely captured.
July 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
U live in a beautiful part of the world Corrine
July 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2024
