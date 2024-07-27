Previous
A Farm Under the Sun by corinnec
A Farm Under the Sun

One of the farms I see when I drive to the supermarket.

One year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-27
Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-27
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Call me Joe ace
👍⭐️👍
July 28th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Definitely Vermont! Nicely captured.
July 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
July 28th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
U live in a beautiful part of the world Corrine
July 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2024  
