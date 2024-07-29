Previous
Morning Reflections by corinnec
Photo 934

Morning Reflections

A quick walk around the Beaver pond this morning. The reflections were lovely. Phone shot.

One year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-29
Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-29
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise