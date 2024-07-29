Sign up
Previous
Photo 934
Morning Reflections
A quick walk around the Beaver pond this morning. The reflections were lovely. Phone shot.
One year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-07-29
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-07-29
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
reflection
,
summer
,
pond
,
vermont
,
beaver pond
