Previous
Photo 936
Beaver Pond - Another View
Beaver pond is a few minutes walk from our current house. It's a great place to ask, fish or swim.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Sentier
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1194
photos
180
followers
256
following
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
936
931
932
933
934
9
935
77
936
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2024 8:05am
Tags
summer
,
pond
,
vermont
,
beaver pond
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and reflection.
July 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections. such beautiful green tones.
July 31st, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderful scene
July 31st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful Photo👍😊
July 31st, 2024
