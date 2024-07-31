Previous
Beaver Pond - Another View by corinnec
Photo 936

Beaver Pond - Another View

Beaver pond is a few minutes walk from our current house. It's a great place to ask, fish or swim.

One year ago: No photo

Two years ago: Sentier
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and reflection.
July 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections. such beautiful green tones.
July 31st, 2024  
Dave ace
Wonderful scene
July 31st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful Photo👍😊
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise