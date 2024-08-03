Sign up
Photo 939
Taos Grazing
Busy week packing and reorganizing the house so we can put it on the market - maybe this winter.
A quick photo of Taos just two weeks ago!
One year ago:
Waning Gibbous Phase
Two years ago:
Ferris Wheel
3rd August 2024
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
summer
,
puppy
,
vermont
,
taos
Rob Z
He is so gorgeous..so soft looking
August 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
So cute.
August 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
Aww adorable!
August 3rd, 2024
