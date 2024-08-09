Previous
52Frames - Night Photography by corinnec
Photo 944

52Frames - Night Photography

With Debby on us, not a change for a clear night. Our sleepy village is very quiet at night. Not a terrific photo but it illustrates our environment.
9th August 2024

Corinne C

