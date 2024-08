Under the Sun

I was attacked by wasps yesterday afternoon. They were relentless and mean, following me and stinging me multiple times. It was the very first time in my life I was ever stung. We had a large wasps nest under our porch and we didn't know about it.

Today I am less in pain and it starts to itch. But I am okay. The whole thing reminds me of a Hitchckok movie but with wasps. They were not so large but very mean :-))