Photo 951
52Frames - Rule of Odds
This is for this week 52Frames theme. I'll try to find something better.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
It's Mine
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
flower
summer
vermont
rule of odds
52frames
Boxplayer
Cheering colours
August 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful composition
August 19th, 2024
