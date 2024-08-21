Previous
Family Visit by corinnec
Photo 952

Family Visit

No need to comment, just filling my calendar

My second degree cousin and two of t=his sons came for a three day visit. We had fun and enjoyed spending time together and talking about life 40 years ago!

21st August 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Nice
August 24th, 2024  
