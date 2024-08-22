Sign up
Photo 953
Count Cassoulet
No need to comment, just filling my calendar
The Count took some weight and his favorite spot becomes a little too small...
One year ago:
Valley Acres Barn
Two years ago:
Beaver Pond
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Taken
23rd August 2024 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
summer
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Barb
ace
Is Cassoulet a Maine Coon cat? He looks a bit perturbed at having his photo taken... LOL
August 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
August 24th, 2024
