Previous
Geese Pond by corinnec
Photo 954

Geese Pond

This private pond is a favorite among Canadian geese. We drive there almost every day.

One year ago: No photo

Two years ago: No photo

23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise