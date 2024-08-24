Previous
Next
One More Meal by corinnec
Photo 955

One More Meal

No need to comment. Just filling my calendar.

Hungry bee visiting the last flowers of the summer.

One year ago: A Future Monarch

Two years ago: No photo
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fantastic macro!
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise