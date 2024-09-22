Sign up
Photo 984
Beaver Pond
Our little village has its own pond. Villagers fish and canoe on it and during freezing winter months they ice-fish.
In Passing
Everything is in the Movement of the Tail
22nd September 2024
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
fall
,
pond
,
vermont
,
beaver pond
Mags
Such a glorious shot! I love the reflections!
September 22nd, 2024
