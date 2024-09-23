Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 985
Let Me Out!
We had to let our pups in the car while the water treatment company was testing our water well.
Taos was not happy, it's the least I can say :-)
One year ago:
Roarrr
Two years ago:
Maybe
Three years ago:
The Bee Who Loves Pink
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd September 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
fall
,
vermont
,
taos
Islandgirl
ace
Help let me out! lol
Great timing Corinne!
September 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing teeth
September 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny - give me a cat they just hide when the repair guy comes
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Ha, ha!
September 24th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Says it well
September 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Perfect shot of those healthy teeth and tongue. =)
September 24th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Excellent shot!
September 24th, 2024
Great timing Corinne!