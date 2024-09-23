Previous
Let Me Out! by corinnec
Photo 985

Let Me Out!

We had to let our pups in the car while the water treatment company was testing our water well.
Taos was not happy, it's the least I can say :-)

23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Islandgirl ace
Help let me out! lol
Great timing Corinne!
September 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing teeth
September 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny - give me a cat they just hide when the repair guy comes
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
Ha, ha!
September 24th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Says it well
September 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Perfect shot of those healthy teeth and tongue. =)
September 24th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Excellent shot!
September 24th, 2024  
