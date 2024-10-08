Previous
Fall Rain by corinnec
Fall Rain

We had a beautiful day and later this evening a warm rain.

One year ago: Kind Of

Two years ago: Small Pond

Three years ago: Red Heart and the Bee

Corinne C

Barb ace
Double rainbow! Marvelous!
October 9th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous!
October 9th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Love it...a beauty! fav.
October 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome. Completely double rainbow. Sure don’t see that often. Great capture.
October 9th, 2024  
