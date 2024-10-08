Sign up
Photo 990
Fall Rain
We had a beautiful day and later this evening a warm rain.
One year ago:
Kind Of
Two years ago:
Small Pond
Three years ago:
Red Heart and the Bee
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
4
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1258
photos
176
followers
253
following
271% complete
Tags
fall
,
rainbow
,
vermont
Barb
ace
Double rainbow! Marvelous!
October 9th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Fabulous!
October 9th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Love it...a beauty! fav.
October 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. Completely double rainbow. Sure don’t see that often. Great capture.
October 9th, 2024
