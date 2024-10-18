Sign up
Photo 995
Supermoon
Last night the Moon was bright and without any cloud in the sky a perfect subject.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1263
photos
176
followers
252
following
272% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th October 2024 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
fall
,
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 18th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Well done.
October 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fabulous moon shot! =)
October 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot.
October 18th, 2024
