Supermoon by corinnec
Photo 995

Supermoon

Last night the Moon was bright and without any cloud in the sky a perfect subject.

18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 18th, 2024  
Kathy
Well done.
October 18th, 2024  
Mags
Fabulous moon shot! =)
October 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great shot.
October 18th, 2024  
