Photo 996
Taos in an AI generated meadow
Taos was playing in front of our car, not a pretty background. I used Photoshop to remove the background and let AI generate a meadow in the Fall.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Two For One
Three years ago:
Halloween in Proctor VT
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1264
photos
176
followers
252
following
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Taken
19th October 2024 4:15pm
dog
,
fall
,
vermont
,
german shepherd dog
,
taos
Corinne
ace
Incroyable, je n’ai pas encore utilisé l’AI pour les photos mais tu m’inspires l
October 19th, 2024
