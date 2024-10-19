Previous
Taos in an AI generated meadow by corinnec
Photo 996

Taos in an AI generated meadow

Taos was playing in front of our car, not a pretty background. I used Photoshop to remove the background and let AI generate a meadow in the Fall.

One year ago: No photo

Two years ago: Two For One

Three years ago: Halloween in Proctor VT

19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Corinne C

Corinne ace
Incroyable, je n’ai pas encore utilisé l’AI pour les photos mais tu m’inspires l
October 19th, 2024  
