Previous
Next
On Elm Street by corinnec
Photo 997

On Elm Street

Last night we tried to see the comet (Atlas) but between the mountains and the fact that now the comet image is very faint we didn't see anything. The weather has been very nice lately and going out at night was not unpleasant at all.

One year ago: Fall - Pittsford, VT

Two years ago: CN Tower

Three years ago: No photo

20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully captured against the blue sky !
October 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful colours and framing.
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise