Automnal Swim by corinnec
Automnal Swim

Before their long flight to the South Canadian Geese enjoy a swim at the Beaver Pond.

23rd October 2024 23rd Oct 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Rick Aubin ace
Beautiful colors and reflection!
October 22nd, 2024  
