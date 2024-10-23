Sign up
Previous
Photo 1000
Automnal Swim
Before their long flight to the South Canadian Geese enjoy a swim at the Beaver Pond.
One year ago:
Tulip Tree
Two years ago:
Bridge, Fog and Reflection
Three years ago:
A Step into Fall
Four years ago:
Stars
23rd October 2024
23rd Oct 24
1
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Canon EOS R6
20th October 2024 8:42am
Tags
color
,
fall
,
pond
,
geese
,
vermont
Rick Aubin
ace
Beautiful colors and reflection!
October 22nd, 2024
