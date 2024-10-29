Previous
With Grace by corinnec
Photo 1006

With Grace

The geese love the pond in our village. A great subject in the Fall!

29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful reflections!
October 30th, 2024  
Mags
So very lovely!
October 30th, 2024  
