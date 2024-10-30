Sign up
Previous
Photo 1007
Tufted Titmouse
Every morning around 10 am birds are coming to our feeders. All sorts of birds, including the big doves congregate in front of our house. It's a joyful moment for us to watch all these feathery fellows coming and going.
One year ago:
Vestige of a Summer
Two years ago:
Tulip Tree
Three years ago:
Halloween Day-1
Four years ago:
Minuscule Droplet
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1275
photos
175
followers
249
following
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st October 2024 10:16am
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
,
tufted titmouse
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
October 30th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Excellent clarity there, brilliant picture!
October 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! such a sweetie, - a fabulous capture , detailed and clarity ! fav
October 30th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
October 30th, 2024
