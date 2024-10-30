Previous
Tufted Titmouse by corinnec
Photo 1007

Tufted Titmouse

Every morning around 10 am birds are coming to our feeders. All sorts of birds, including the big doves congregate in front of our house. It's a joyful moment for us to watch all these feathery fellows coming and going.

30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
October 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
October 30th, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
Excellent clarity there, brilliant picture!
October 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! such a sweetie, - a fabulous capture , detailed and clarity ! fav
October 30th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet
October 30th, 2024  
