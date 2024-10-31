Previous
Next
How could I resist... by corinnec
Photo 1008

How could I resist...

This little squirrel was just in front of me, savoring the seeds falling from the bird feeders.

One year ago: Spooky House

Two years ago: October 2022

Three years ago: Halloween Day

Four years ago: Want Some Candy?
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Nice portrait!
October 31st, 2024  
Tim L ace
Trop mignon ! This fellow isn&#039;t going to starve this winter !
October 31st, 2024  
Wendy ace
Superb 🧡
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise