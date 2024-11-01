Previous
Male Downy Woodpecker by corinnec
Photo 1009

Male Downy Woodpecker

He found the corn on our Tulip tree and stayed for a while.

One year ago: Something Old Something New

Two years ago: Opposite and Complementary

Three years ago: No photo

Four years ago: Arizona Moon Rise
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Terrific shot
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise