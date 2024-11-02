Sign up
Photo 1010
Shopping for Winter
The Chickadees are using our feeders as grocery stores. They bring seeds to their winter nest, one by one.
One year ago:
52Frames Challenge - Inspired by a Famous Photographer
Two years ago:
OWO-5 - 100mm
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Cloudy
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
,
chickadee
Kathy
ace
Nice capture of this one in the tree. They dart back and forth between the feeder and the trees, sometimes coming from across the road on the other side of my house.
November 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet capture!
November 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2024
