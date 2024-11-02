Previous
Shopping for Winter by corinnec
Shopping for Winter

The Chickadees are using our feeders as grocery stores. They bring seeds to their winter nest, one by one.

One year ago: 52Frames Challenge - Inspired by a Famous Photographer

Two years ago: OWO-5 - 100mm

Three years ago: No photo

Four years ago: Cloudy
Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Kathy
Nice capture of this one in the tree. They dart back and forth between the feeder and the trees, sometimes coming from across the road on the other side of my house.
November 5th, 2024  
Mags
Sweet capture!
November 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely
November 5th, 2024  
