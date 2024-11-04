Previous
Cute Titmouse by corinnec
Photo 1012

Cute Titmouse

They are small and cute and very fast. My only chance to capture their image is when they finally stop for a second or two on the feeder.

Sorry for the multiple loading today. I had a small procedure on Friday and I am finally catching up with everything :-).

Mags ace
Adorable capture! A delightful little bird.
November 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful portrait!
November 5th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Cute little birds. In the spring their whistle is so loud you’d think it was coming from a bigger bird.
November 5th, 2024  
