Photo 1012
Cute Titmouse
They are small and cute and very fast. My only chance to capture their image is when they finally stop for a second or two on the feeder.
Sorry for the multiple loading today. I had a small procedure on Friday and I am finally catching up with everything :-).
One year ago:
Milkweed Brillance
Two years ago:
Owo-5 - Bokeh Challenge
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Arizona Ranch
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st October 2024 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Adorable capture! A delightful little bird.
November 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful portrait!
November 5th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Cute little birds. In the spring their whistle is so loud you’d think it was coming from a bigger bird.
November 5th, 2024
