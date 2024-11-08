Sign up
Previous
Photo 1015
Never Bored
of seeing these cute birds. This shot is not good but I like it enough to post it for today's pic. I have few more to upload and I'll move on to other subjects :-)
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Instead of the Eclipse
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Welcome to the Southwest
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
4
2
Embed Code
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1283
photos
175
followers
249
following
278% complete
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th October 2024 8:44am
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
Dorothy
ace
They are so pretty.
November 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A real cutie.
November 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Cute capture!
November 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Splendid shot! So cute!
November 9th, 2024
