Previous
Photo 1017
On My Walk
No comment needed. A quick shot late this morning.
One year ago:
Mountain Railroad
Two years ago:
Sleepy Village
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
She came back!
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
fall
,
path
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful pathway
November 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Love the shadows cat across the pathway!
November 10th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice long shadows
November 10th, 2024
