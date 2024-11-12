Sign up
Photo 1019
Lakota
No comment needed.
We had a scary week and I don't have any current pics to share. Here's Lakota our very first family German Shepherd dog. She was an American German Shepherd, a tall girl with a sweet temperament.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1288
photos
176
followers
249
following
Tags
dog
,
arizona
,
lakota
